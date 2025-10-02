Tails of Hope Breaks New Ground Fundraising for Santa Barbara County Animal Services

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation is delighted to announce the results its first-ever large-scale fundraiser to benefit Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Tails of Hope. The totals are in, and it’s clear that our residents love animals and understand the importance of supporting the animal welfare organization responsible for the care of thousands of animals each year.

More than 330 guests attended a sun- and fun-filled afternoon at Elings Park, alongside celebrity emcees John Corbett and Bo Derek, Board of Supervisors Chair Laura Capps, and a broad range of animal lovers from all over Santa Barbara County. The energy and enthusiasm was apparent as auctioneer Jim Nye of Auctioneers for Good led the crowd in raising over $75,000 alone during the live auction and fund-a-need. Ultimately, Tails of Hope has netted over $200,000 in funds that will be applied directly to programs and expenses that benefit the animals and people served by Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

“It was moving and inspiring to see our community show up in such force to support the critical work of this agency,” says Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar. “We are committed to helping keep pets and people together, and to caring for all animals in need. As a government agency, we face the same profound challenges as other county programs. The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, and the funds so generously donated by Tails of Hope guests, will help us meet those needs.”

SBC Animal Care Foundation Board President Linda Greco notes: “Most county residents are not aware of just how much Animal Services does for people and animals in our county. It’s not just sheltering and adopting out dogs and cats from our three shelters. It’s dealing with sick and injured animals of all types, responding to animal crises in the field, assisting with disaster response and evacuation, prosecuting cruelty complaints, and more. Our Foundation is dedicated to helping where we can, as best we can, so that all the animals of our county have what they need to thrive and be loved.”

With local governments struggling to meet looming revenue shortfalls, the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation is stepping up to raise funds in the community – and depends on community members to respond to the call, so that basic needs continue to be met, and no animal is unable to receive care. Anyone interested in learning about the Foundation’s work and supporting its efforts through donations or volunteering may learn more at http://www.sbcanimalcare.org.