Breast Cancer Resource Center’s PINK WEEK 2025 Empowers through Education during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Santa Barbara, CA – October 2, 2025 – The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) is proud to present PINK WEEK, a free, three-day virtual educational series taking place October 5 through 7, 2025. In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, PINK WEEK offers a series of informative and supportive webinars designed for individuals in treatment, navigating survivorship, or supporting a loved one affected by breast cancer.

Each day, webinars will be held at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, and 2:00 PM, with replays available in the evening at 6:00 PM. On Wednesday, October 7, select sessions will be available in Spanish to ensure greater accessibility. Registration is free and open to the public at http://www.bcrcsb.org/pinkweek.

The series begins Tuesday, October 5, with keynote speaker Dr. Laura Traube, MD, MPH, of Pueblo Radiology and the Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center. She will present “What to Expect: Breast Biopsy and Localization Procedures.” Other featured sessions include “Understanding Endocrine Therapy in Breast Cancer: Managing Side Effects and Improving Quality of Life” with Dr. Juliet Penn of UCLA, “Triple Negative Breast Cancer” with Dr. Eric Bank of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, and “Feeling Whole by Understanding Our Nervous System” with Dr. Christiane Brems, Clinical Psychologist with Stanford Medicine.

Spanish-language webinars on Wednesday will be presented by Dr. Silvia Corral, MD, MPH, a family medicine physician and advocate. Her two-part series, “Tu empoderamiento al encontrar tu propia voz,” focuses on empowering individuals to find and use their voice throughout the breast cancer experience.

PINK WEEK is made possible through the generosity of local cancer care experts, who volunteer their time and knowledge to empower, educate, and support the community. These free sessions are designed not only for patients and survivors but also for caregivers, family members, friends, and anyone impacted by breast cancer.

“Empowerment through education plays a crucial role in our mission,” says BCRC Executive Director Silvana Kelly. “We honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month with PINK WEEK, an engaging series that connects individuals to compassionate professionals and helpful resources. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about more than awareness. It is about coming together as a community to support those impacted by breast cancer, to remember the lives affected, and to honor those working toward a cure. At BCRC, we understand that breast cancer affects every part of a person’s life, which is why we are here to support the heart, mind, and spirit as well.”

The 2025 PINK WEEK webinar series is produced by BCRC and supported through the generosity of individual and business sponsors, including Santa Barbara Women’s Imaging Center, Pueblo Radiology, Canary Hotel, El Encanto Hotel, Allergan Aesthetics, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, UCLA Health, CenCal Health, RevitaLash Cosmetics, the Carol and David Roe Family, Kathi and Karl Burrelsman, Kate and Arthur Coppola, Marc Soares, MD, the Kim and Andrew D. Busch Family Foundation, TV Santa Barbara, Dusty Baker Group, Gagneja Health, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, Sotheby’s International Realty, Kathy and Peter Halper, Dr. Fred Kass and Sara Kass, Nora and Dr. Richard Scheinberg, and Dr. Sara Yegiyants, FACS.

For a full schedule of webinars and a list of sponsors, please visit http://www.bcrcsb.org/pinkweek.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center provides free resources and information, peer counseling, support groups, wellness programs, and integrative therapies to individuals in Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. Located at 55 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara, BCRC is funded entirely through its fundraising events and generous donor community.

Call BCRC for details: (805) 569-9693 or visit https://www.bcrcsb.org/pinkweek/ for more information.