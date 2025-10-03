Carpinteria Children’s Project Launches Scholarship Fund with “Sunset Sips for Scholarships” Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Carpinteria Children’s Project gathered its community in the spirit of generosity on Sept. 7 at Ocean View Farms for “Sunset Sips for Scholarships,” an intimate event with an inspiring view. Champions of CCP responded to the call to action by growing the early education scholarship fund to over $100,000, increasing accessibility to high-quality education and kindergarten readiness in the community. The event also marked the launch of a new dedicated scholarship fund intended to make scholarship availability more predictable and consistent for families.

“Our Sips event ended up providing much more than a sip and highlighted how supportive this community is of our work to make sure every family in Carpinteria has the opportunity to achieve kindergarten readiness in a caring environment,” said Teresa Alvarez, CCP Executive Director. “Scholarships mean access to early education, childcare and resources for every family. We see it as lifting up the whole community one family at a time.”



Attendees heard directly from Ashley Hernandez, whose child, also in attendance, is a former CCP student. Hernandez’ familiar story speaks to the challenges many local families face with matching affordability to quality care. Scholarships erase barriers to entry to essential programs in a way that relieves parental stress and makes for healthier households and communities. Hernandez was able to work and pursue her degree while raising a family, knowing her child is building academic and socio-emotional skills in a supportive environment.

At Sunset Sips for Scholarships, longtime CCP supporter Richard Finkley surprised attendees by announcing a $50,000 matching challenge. Responding to the opportunity, over 30 donors raised over $60,000, bringing the event total to $111,362, all of which will go directly to 2026 early learning scholarships at CCP.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, and our little community continues to step up and show itself as an extremely supportive village,” said Ari Rodriguez, CCP Director of Development. “Our new scholarship fund will provide consistent financial assistance to families—year after year—without relying on emergency fundraising or unpredictable outside support.”

CCP provides an average of 27 families with scholarships ranging from 50 to 100 percent each year. The early education program enrolls students from 18 months to Pre-K in a curriculum emphasizing school readiness, socio-emotional development and dual language opportunities in English and Spanish. The scholarship fund continues to accept donations. To learn more, contact Rodriguez via email at arodriguez@carpchildren.org or phone at (805) 566-1621.

About Carpinteria Children’s Project: Carpinteria Children’s Project supports the needs and success of the whole family through two core programs — Early Childhood Education and the Family Resource Center — highlighting the importance of Early Learning and Family Services in providing lifelong opportunities for Carpinteria children and families.