SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 3, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara is proud to participate in the annual Senior Expo, taking place on Wednesday, October 15, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Organized by Family Services Agency (FSA), this premier health and services fair is designed for seniors and their caregivers, and will once again feature health screenings, exhibits, music, food, and engaging activities, all for a $5 admission fee. Flu shots will be provided by CVS Pharmacy, including the senior dose for those 65+. Free parking is available.

Exhibitors will include financial services, residential facilities, travel clubs, health care providers, home care services, government agencies, local nonprofits, the Caregiver Café, and many more.

34th Annual Santa Barbara’s Senior Expo

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

9:00 a.m. to noon

Earl Warren Showgrounds (3400 Calle Real)

Participating City Departments:

Santa Barbara Public Library – Featuring the Library on the Go, which will be on-site with adult collections, library card sign-ups, technology assistance, book checkouts, and information about downloadable materials and digital resources. The van provides library services and programs to neighborhoods throughout the city.

– Featuring the Library on the Go, which will be on-site with adult collections, library card sign-ups, technology assistance, book checkouts, and information about downloadable materials and digital resources. The van provides library services and programs to neighborhoods throughout the city. Parks and Recreation – Highlighting programs and community services designed for older adults, including recreational opportunities and wellness activities. Weekly social groups include Stretch and Tone, Chess Club, Duplicate Bridge Club, Knitting and Crochet Club, and Scrabble Club, giving seniors ways to stay active, engaged, and connected.

– Highlighting programs and community services designed for older adults, including recreational opportunities and wellness activities. Weekly social groups include Stretch and Tone, Chess Club, Duplicate Bridge Club, Knitting and Crochet Club, and Scrabble Club, giving seniors ways to stay active, engaged, and connected. Santa Barbara Fire Department / Office of Emergency Services – Providing fire safety and emergency preparedness tips tailored for older adults and caregivers.

– Providing fire safety and emergency preparedness tips tailored for older adults and caregivers. Santa Barbara Police Department – Providing older adults and caregivers with resources and guidance on recognizing and avoiding scams while highlighting the opportunities available through the Volunteers in Policing program.

– Providing older adults and caregivers with resources and guidance on recognizing and avoiding scams while highlighting the opportunities available through the Volunteers in Policing program. Santa Barbara Airport – Showcasing the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, which supports travelers with non-visible disabilities by offering discreet assistance throughout the airport experience.

– Showcasing the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, which supports travelers with non-visible disabilities by offering discreet assistance throughout the airport experience. City Administrator’s Office – Offers services through the Rental Housing Mediation Program (RHMP) to help resolve rental housing disputes out-of-court, including mediation, information on landlord/tenant rights and responsibilities, staff consultations, and referrals to social service agencies. Program participants include tenants, landlords, seniors, disabled persons, single parents, students, and Spanish-speaking members of the community.

For a full list of resources and event information, visit 34th Annual Senior Expo (fsacares.org/senior-expo).