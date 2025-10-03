Friendship Center Hosts “Halloween Disco” Fundraiser to Support Dementia Care

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — Friendship Center, a nonprofit dedicated to providing dignified and compassionate daytime care for older adults living with dementia, is thrilled to announce its upcoming fundraising event, Halloween Disco. The event will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 6:00–9:00 PM at The Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara.

This festive evening will bring the community together for a unique celebration blending disco flair and Halloween fun, while raising essential funds for Friendship Center’s Adult Day Service programs.

Guests will enjoy:

A hosted open bar featuring specialty cocktails

A savory BBQ dinner

Dessert provided by McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

Live DJ and dancing

Caricature drawings

A late-night snack courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Raffles, silent auction prizes, and a costume contest

Festive photo booth opportunities

Attendees are encouraged to wear either Halloween costumes or disco-inspired attire, ensuring the evening will be as colorful and lively as the cause it supports.

“Friendship Center is committed to creating joyful, safe, and engaging spaces for older adults with dementia, while also supporting their families and caregivers,” said Justine Casady, Marketing & Events Coordinator of Friendship Center. “Events like this allow us to raise critical funds while bringing our community together in celebration.”

Proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit Friendship Center’s programs, which provide a vital lifeline to families by offering affordable care, enriching activities, and meaningful connections for members living with dementia.

Event Details

📅 Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

🕒 Time: 6:00–9:00 PM

📍 Location: The Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA

👗 Attire: Halloween costumes or disco-inspired outfits

Tickets are available now at https://friendshipcentersb.org/events/disco/.