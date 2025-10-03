Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Goleta Police Department would like to remind drivers to always take extra precautions to help protect pedestrians.

On average, a pedestrian is killed every 72 minutes and one is injured every 8 minutes in traffic crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In California, 1,106 pedestrians were struck and killed in 2023.

Vehicle speed impacts people walking, who do not have the same protections as drivers and passengers. A difference of just 15 MPH (20 MPH to 35 MPH) significantly increases the likelihood that a person walking will be killed if struck by a vehicle.

The Goleta Police Department offers these driving tips to keep everyone safe:

Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street, around schools and in neighborhoods where children are present.

Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions.

Drive sober.

Always stop for people in crosswalks and avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Avoid distractions such as texting or eating while driving. Keep your focus on the road.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office provides police services for the City of Goleta.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.