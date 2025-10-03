Ojai Storytelling Festival & Performances To Grow On- Spinning Yarns for 30 Years in The Ojai Valley and Beyond

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(September 2nd, 2025) OJAI, CA – With four days of world-class performances, interactive workshops, and community connection the Ojai Storytelling Festival and its parent nonprofit Performances To Grow On celebrate 30 years in operation this fall. October 23–26, 2025, at the Ojai Art Center, this milestone year honors the festival’s legacy and the vision of its founder, Brian Bemel, who retired in 2021 after more than two decades of leadership.

Now helmed by Executive Director Kara Lakes, the festival continues to spotlight the profound power of storytelling to uplift, educate, and connect. A celebratory highlight of this year’s event is the Sunset Soirée Birthday Bash on Saturday, October 25—a gala evening of food, drinks, live auction, storytelling, and a tribute to Bemel’s foundational role in the arts community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of storytelling, community, and cultural exchange,” says Kara Lakes, Executive Director. “This year is not just a reflection of our past—it’s a celebration of the stories still to come.”

2025 Featured Storytellers:

Regi Carpenter – NPR-featured storyteller whose works blend family memoir and emotional resilience.

– NPR-featured storyteller whose works blend family memoir and emotional resilience. Paul Strickland – Humorist and Off-Broadway performer with a flair for quirky, heartfelt tall tales.

– Humorist and Off-Broadway performer with a flair for quirky, heartfelt tall tales. Minton Sparks – Spoken word icon whose work fuses poetry, storytelling, and Southern roots.

– Spoken word icon whose work fuses poetry, storytelling, and Southern roots. Sheila Arnold – Historian and artist amplifying voices through rich character work and social commentary.

– Historian and artist amplifying voices through rich character work and social commentary. Jasmin Cardenas – Colombian-American storyteller and social activist, recognized for amplifying immigrant and labor narratives.

– Colombian-American storyteller and social activist, recognized for amplifying immigrant and labor narratives. Josh Goforth – Grammy-nominated musician and masterful Appalachian storyteller.



Festival Highlights:

Meet the Tellers – An afternoon of introductions to all six performers (Thurs, 3:30pm)

– An afternoon of introductions to all six performers (Thurs, 3:30pm) Story Slam – A crowd-favorite, live storytelling competition (Thurs, 7:30pm)

– A crowd-favorite, live storytelling competition (Thurs, 7:30pm) Fall Stories for Schools – Morning shows for K–3 and grades 4+ at the Ojai Art Center (Fri)

– Morning shows for K–3 and grades 4+ at the Ojai Art Center (Fri) Laughing Night – Hilarious stories from the full ensemble (Fri, 6:30pm)

– Hilarious stories from the full ensemble (Fri, 6:30pm) Spooky Stories – Late-night storytelling under the stars (Fri, 9:30pm)

– Late-night storytelling under the stars (Fri, 9:30pm) Workshops & Open Mics – Learn and share throughout the weekend

– Learn and share throughout the weekend Story Shop Boutique – Local vendors at Libbey Fountain (Sat, 9:30am-5:30pm)

– Local vendors at Libbey Fountain (Sat, 9:30am-5:30pm) Sunset Soirée Gala – 30th anniversary celebration, live auction fundraiser, and tribute to founder Brian Bemel (Sat, 5:30pm)

– 30th anniversary celebration, live auction fundraiser, and tribute to founder Brian Bemel (Sat, 5:30pm) Naughty Tales – Adults-only storytelling with Sheila Arnold and Jasmin Cardenas (Sat, 9:00pm)

– Adults-only storytelling with Sheila Arnold and Jasmin Cardenas (Sat, 9:00pm) Happy Trails Farewell – Brunch catered by Chris Bakes and closing stories with all tellers (Sun, 10:30am)

Tickets & Access:

Full Festival Pass: $295

Weekend Pass: $205

Saturday Pass: $80

Individual Event Tickets: $10–$100

Send a child to Fall Stories for just $10

Visit http://www.ojaistoryfest.org for a full schedule and tickets.

Accessibility & Outreach

The festival is committed to inclusive access, featuring: