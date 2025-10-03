Renowned Wildlife Ecologist and Storyteller Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant to Speak in Santa Barbara 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (October 7, 2025) – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) and Central Coast Riviera Roses (CCRR) will co-host an inspiring evening with renowned wildlife ecologist and storyteller Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, October 10, at CEC’s Environmental Hub (1219 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101). This is a rare opportunity to hear firsthand the story behind her memoir, Wild Life: Finding My Purpose in an Untamed World, as she explores humanity’s evolving relationship with nature. Community members are invited to purchase tickets here for the in-person conversation, Q&A, and book signing.

“We are lucky to hear from one of the most compelling voices in wildlife conservation up close and personal,” said Kathi King, CEC Director of Education & Outreach. “Dr. Wynn-Grant’s story highlights the beauty and complexity of nature but also challenges us to reflect on what it means for humans to find purpose within it. We’re honored to bring her voice to Santa Barbara to inspire meaningful discussion about diversity, conservation, and nurturing our shared planet.”

During this intimate conversation, Dr. Wynn-Grant will take the audience on a journey through her life and career, from a nature-deprived childhood in urban America to the frontlines of wildlife conservation. As a woman of color in a field where diverse voices have long been underrepresented, she brings a fresh, necessary viewpoint to the conversation.

Dr. Wynn-Grant is best known for her groundbreaking research on how human activity influences black bear behavior in Montana and she currently serves as the host of NBC’s Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, a series nominated for multiple Daytime Emmys. Her memoir was released in April 2024 by Get Lifted Books — a publishing imprint founded by John Legend and his partners to elevate voices from historically marginalized communities. She is also a National Geographic Society fellow.

Tickets can be purchased for $43.45 through eventbrite and complimentary refreshments will be served. All guests are invited to stay for the meet-and-greet and book signing following the discussion. Books will be available for purchase.

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about the work of CEC and why it receives high ratings from both Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact.

Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.

About the Central Coast Riviera Roses (CCRR)

The Central Coast Riviera Roses (CCRR) is a new organization of African American professional women from diverse backgrounds, including lawyers, doctors, award-winning professors, filmmakers, scientists, elected officials, educators, and non-profit executives from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Fiscally sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, CCRR is united by a commitment to friendship and service, focusing on the sustainability and preservation of local under-resourced families, children, and communities, with a focus on communities of African descent.

CCRR partners with outstanding local organizations in the areas of youth, the arts, and health and human services, while also connecting to national and international trends and services. “The Central Coast Riviera Roses—serving Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties—believe service is not an obligation but a sacred act of transformation,” said Wendy Eley Jackson, President of Central Coast Riviera Roses. “We lift youth as tomorrow’s visionaries, champion the arts to preserve culture and spark imagination, and engage with national and international currents to weave our story into global progress. Through health, human services, and civic leadership, we plant seeds of legacy that bloom into generations of change.”

Find CCRR on the web at https://sbfoundation.org/central-coast-riviera-roses/ and on Instagram.com/CentralCoastRivieraRoses.