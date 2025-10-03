Santa Barbara Unified School District Launches New Safety & Reporting Hub

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Unified School District is proud to announce the creation of its new Safety & Reporting Hub, a comprehensive online resource designed to empower students, families, and staff with easy access to safety information and reporting tools. The hub’s launch is a significant step in the district’s ongoing commitment to fostering a safe, orderly, and nurturing environment for all members of its school community.

The Safety & Reporting Hub serves as a central location for accessing essential resources, including:

Reporting Tools: Streamlined processes for reporting hate-biased incidents, filing complaints through the Uniform Complaint Procedure, and submitting confidential tips via the Safe2Speak system.

Policy and Planning Documents: Direct access to school safety plans, Title IX policies, and the district's Workplace Violence Prevention Plan.

Employee Resources: Specific forms for reporting workplace injuries or violence, as well as information on the Illness & Injury Prevention Plan.

The hub’s purpose is to enhance student learning by fostering positive relationships and ensuring a secure environment where every individual feels protected and heard. By providing these tools and information in one accessible location, Santa Barbara Unified aims to strengthen the collective effort to build a safe school community every day.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, and it’s something we work on together every single day,” said Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado. “Our new Safety & Reporting Hub is about empowering every person in our school community with the tools and information they need to feel safe and secure. We want our families, students, and staff to know exactly where to go to find resources or report a concern. This is a critical step in our ongoing commitment to a transparent and responsive district.”

Families and staff are encouraged to visit the new hub at sbunified.org/safety-reporting-hub to explore the resources and familiarize themselves with the available tools.