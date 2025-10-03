Sheriff’s Office Invites Community to Upcoming Faith & Blue Events

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is inviting community members to join two upcoming Faith & Blue events this October. These gatherings offer an opportunity for neighbors and deputies to come together, share meaningful conversations, and strengthen the bonds that make our communities safer and more connected.

Faith & Blue is a national initiative that brings law enforcement and local faith organizations together to build trust, break down barriers, and find common ground.

South County Event

📍 Santa Barbara Community Church

1002 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara

📅 Friday, October 10, 2025

🕘 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

North County Event

📍 Lutheran Church of Our Savior

4725 South Bradley Road, Orcutt

📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025

🕘 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Both events are free and open to the public. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.