The tendency for power to corrupt is pervasive and not limited to a particular political party. To create a more perfect union, it is the system that needs to be changed.

Abandon despair and embrace the promise of America. Our country was created as a nation of laws. The Supreme Court has overruled more than 300 of its own cases throughout history.

We have the opportunity (responsibility) to use laws for systemic change, not political drama!

Become part of the solution:

• Get money out of politics – Cast the money changers out of the Temple of Government!

• Repeal Citizen United

• Create term limits for Congress

• Fortify the separation of the three branches of government

• Establish “Well Regulated” gun laws

Also,

• Make America Great Again by returning to an era of much greater kindness and generosity. Remember 9/12 – a period of genuine concern and good will toward your fellow Americans!

• Promote healthy skepticism of government, but don’t participate in perpetuating the petty parlor game of partisan politics.

• Stop with the maddening myopic mass media manipulation of the minimally minded.

• Demonizing your fellow citizens is not the solution – these people are not your enemy, they are your neighbors…

Keep the faith.

Spread the word: “…so that a government of the people, by the people and for the people, shall not perish from this earth” – A. Lincoln