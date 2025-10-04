Santa Barbara Sky Inaugural Season Delayed to 2027

The inaugural season of Santa Barbara Sky Soccer is being pushed back to March 2027, due to issues surrounding stadium features, finalizing the ownership group and sanctioning.

The Sky were initially slated to begin play in 2024, but the debut season has been delayed for the third time.

“After careful evaluation, we’ve decided that Santa Barbara Sky will not be kicking off next season as planned. This doesn’t mean we’re slowing down. We’re finalizing the ownership group and preparing for sanctioning, with a plan to take the field in March 2027,” Santa Barbara Sky revealed in a press release. “The additional time allows us to do this the right way and build a club ready to thrive.”

The SKY FC front office staff is up and running. The coaching and technical staff will be hired closer to the start of the season.

The team will play at Harder Stadium on the campus of UC Santa Barbara. Proposed venue enhancements include premium seating, VIP sections, improved food & beverage as well as a fan supporter section.