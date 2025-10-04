When Our Leaders Fail, Our Community Suffers

At a time when our community needs stronger health protections, our county leaders have instead taken a dangerous turn. While California is fighting federal efforts to strip funding from clinics that serve low-income patients, efforts that would devastate access to care, our local leadership is actively rolling back care for undocumented residents.

Undocumented individuals continue to be treated as less than human. Over the next couple of months, 7,500 patients will be removed from county healthcare rolls, despite a court-ordered stay. That’s 7,500 people unable to access critical care; 7,500 denied life-saving medicines and services; 7,500 children, parents, and grandparents whose health and livelihoods are now on the chopping block. This premature decision is dangerous. It’s a betrayal to the community.

Last week, I learned through local media about Santa Barbara County’s public health departments plan to transition care of undocumented patients. To say that the news was disappointing is an understatement. At a time when local governments should be standing up against unjust policies, they appear to be bending the knee instead.

According to the reports, Dr. Hammami spoke of “transitioning” undocumented immigrants out of the county system between now and January — roughly 100 days. But when pressed for the rationale, details on the plan, or data supporting the decision, his responses were marked by defensiveness and pushback rather than transparency and accountability.

This premature, knee-jerk decision was made without consulting other counties, exploring legal avenues, through a financial assessment, and community buy-in. The lack of transparency is glaring. Patients, medical staff, and entire clinics will feel the ripple effect. Let’s face it, not all providers have the capacity to take on thousands of displaced patients. Families will lose care; healthcare workers will lose jobs.

And the harm extends beyond healthcare. Just this month, the Board of Supervisors rejected funding for immigrant legal services, disregarding constitutional promises of due process. Sheriff Brown continues to allow his department to transfer undocumented individuals into ICE custody, despite state law and rebuke from California’s Attorney General. While California is fighting federal attacks on immigrant care, our local leadership is moving in the opposite direction — rolling back care unnecessarily and using it as an excuse to discriminate.

These actions compound community distrust and reinforce a dangerous message: that some lives are disposable. Healthcare is a human right. Access to healthcare is a human right. We cannot allow politicians to tell us otherwise.

Future Leaders of America stands in solidarity with families affected by our county’s decision-making. We will continue to work with our community partners in organizing and advocating for health equity and immigrant protections. But we need our officials to lead with integrity. We call for the immediate reinstatement of coverage for affected patients, investment in immigrant legal services, and a halt to harmful ICE transfers.

Our community is strongest when everyone has access to care, safety, and dignity. Anything less is unacceptable.