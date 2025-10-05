Dear City of Mine,

I can imagine that all letters you receive will address the many obvious objections and concerns regarding this proposed project.

It would appear that it is obvious to you as well that this project is a land grab by an investor taking advantage of a most unfortunate dictate that wants us to skirt the norms of serious considerations for well planned placement and considerate design of new and necessary housing structures, and all with the intention of their money grab in the end.

We can all agree that the proposed siting of this building in the intended surrounding neighborhood is terribly wrong, terribly out of scale, and imposing beyond comprehension.

It is exhausting to make a case for its exclusion, its objectionability is legion at every level.

Onward with the CEQA review.