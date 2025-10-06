The FUND for Santa Barbara strongly opposes Santa Barbara County’s decision to “transfer” 7,500 tax-paying undocumented patients out of public care and into private care. This action is immoral, inhumane, and would set a shameful precedent for our county.

The courts have already stayed this proposal by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This action is not needed right now and will only do harm. We urge the county to respect due process and allow the courts to reach a final decision before taking irreversible action. Moving forward with this plan prematurely threatens the health and safety of thousands of patients, as well as the jobs of dozens of dedicated workers who provide their care.

The idea that 7,500 patients could be transferred into private care within just three months, without disruption or harm, is an illusion. Such a rushed process will inevitably endanger lives and destabilize our local health care system. This decision will impact mixed-status families and children of undocumented parents. We applaud private clinics who will continue to care for undocumented immigrants; however, we know that their capacity is limited and can not meet the need.

If this proposal proceeds, Santa Barbara County will be one of the first in the state to kick out undocumented patients from their clinics. One of the first. Let us be clear: If we are going to lead on anything, it should not be in denying health care access to a vulnerable population. To do so would set a shameful and dangerous precedent.

We call on the county to pause implementation of this harmful proposal until the judicial process is complete. Anything less is a reckless gamble with human lives and a betrayal of our community’s values of justice, fairness, and care for all.