SBART Press Luncheon: Elliott McGuire Receives Dos Pueblos Scholar Athlete of the Year Award

The playoffs are right around the corner for many fall sports, and the excitement was palpable as Santa Barbara-area coaches gave updates on the heart of their league schedules at Monday’s SBART press luncheon.

Natalie Chan of the Bishop Diego girls’ volleyball and tennis teams, as well as Callan Lee of Dos Pueblos High football, took home Athlete of the Week awards for their outstanding performances over the past week.

Callan Lee led an explosive Dos Pueblos rushing attack against Hueneme. Photo Credit: Courtesy SBART

Lee rushed for 175 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 27–8 victory over Hueneme. With the win, Dos Pueblos improved to 3–3 overall and 1–0 in the Tri-Valley League.

Chan tallied 14 kills, 11 digs, and three aces in a 3-1 win over Cate, then followed that up with 15 kills and five digs in a 3-1 victory over Villanova Prep. Bishop Diego is now 15–10 overall and 5-1 in the Tri-Valley League.

“She plays both sports—and at a high level. She doesn’t take any days off,” said Bishop Diego tennis coach Pete Kirkwood. “She comes to tennis practice every day from 3:30 to 5, and then she goes to volleyball. The matches are often on the same day, so she’ll play a match with the tennis team, grab a sandwich from her parents, and head off to volleyball. It’s really incredible, the energy she brings throughout the fall season.”

Natalie Chan is a dynamic multi-sport athlete. Photo Credit: Courtesy SBART

Dos Pueblos Scholar Athlete of the Year

Each year, one athlete from each local high school is honored as the SBART Scholar Athlete of the Year—and each year, the standard of excellence continues to rise.

Elliott McGuire of Dos Pueblos High track & field has excelled in both the classroom and on the field as a standout triple jumper. A team captain, McGuire has evolved into a coach on the field for his teammates.

As a sophomore, he received the Most Improved Award for Dos Pueblos varsity track & field. As a junior, he was named team MVP. His personal record in the triple jump 42′ 6.25″ earned him second place in the Channel League and ranks as the third-longest mark in Dos Pueblos history.

Academically, McGuire boasts a 4.94 GPA while taking advanced coursework, including Product Development Engineering 2 and several college classes through the SBCC dual enrollment program, such as multivariable calculus, linear algebra, and Critical Thinking and Composition Through Literature.

Gauchos Off to Strong Start in Big West Conference

The UC Santa Barbara men’s soccer team opened Big West Conference play with wins over Cal State Fullerton and UC Riverside.

Freshman goalkeeper Owen Beninga has started four matches so far this season and has yet to concede a single goal. Cate School alumnus Noah Fofanah scored the game-winning goal in each of the Gauchos’ victories, helping the team sit atop the conference standings.

The Gauchos will travel to UC Davis for their next match on Wednesday, October 8.