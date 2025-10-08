Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office invites community members to join deputies for Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, October 16, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kozy Coffee, 6560 Pardall Road in Isla Vista.

This informal gathering gives residents an opportunity to meet with deputies, ask questions, share concerns, and get to know the men and women who serve their community. There is no agenda or speeches, just a chance to have a conversation and build relationships in a comfortable environment. Drip coffee will be provided free of charge to attendees during the event.

Lieutenant Joe Schmidt, who leads the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, encouraged community members to take part in the upcoming event. “This is a great opportunity for people to stop by, have a cup of coffee with us, and talk about what’s on their mind,” Schmidt said. “Whether it’s safety in Isla Vista or proposed changes to county ordinances intended to reduce harm during Deltopia, this is the perfect opportunity for a casual conversation with deputies who serve this community every day.”

The Sheriff’s Office looks forward to welcoming residents, business owners, and community partners to this event.

Event Details:

👮🏼 What: Coffee with a Cop

📅 When: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

📍 Where: Kozy Coffee – 6560 Pardall Road, Isla Vista

🍵 Cost: Free