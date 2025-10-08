Downtown Santa Barbara’s Cultural Organizations Kick- off Another Festive Season of Art, Music, Design & Theatre

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – As Santa Barbara’s vibrant cultural scene continues to flourish, this year’s season is shaping up to be a memorable one. To help locals and visitors easily navigate all the exciting happenings, the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association, in collaboration with VOICE Magazine, proudly announces the launch of the fourth annual ARTOBER campaign—an immersive celebration of arts, music, theater, and design.

From highly-anticipated performances by the Santa Barbara Symphony, Arlington Theatre, and Masq(p)arade! to concerts by award-winning musicians and artistic exhibitions, ARTOBER invites the community to engage with a wide range of art, music, theater and architecture events. Whether you’re a music lover, art enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun outing with friends there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The artistic pianos designed by local artists will also be back on State Street for the entire month of October for the public to play and enjoy, weather permitting.

Learn about all the participating organizations’ activities, here: http://www.downtownsb.org/events/artober25.

Participating Organizations:

American Institute of Architects (AIA)

Arlington Theatre

ARTS District

CAMA

The Dance Hub

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC)

Granada Theatre

Lobero Theatre

Pianos on State/Masq(p)arade!/Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative

Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara Symphony

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation

Sullivan Goss

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents.

For more information on DSBIA’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org