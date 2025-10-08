Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County Announces Appointment of Jon Peterson as New CEO

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Jon Peterson, new CEO of HTF | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Peterson as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jon brings a wealth of experience in housing development, nonprofit management, and community engagement. His leadership will undoubtedly steer the organization toward new heights, fostering innovative programs and strengthening partnerships to further our mission of creating affordable and workforce housing opportunities for all residents of Santa Barbara County.

In Jon’s new role with the Housing Trust Fund, he is set to initiate a significant strategic partnership with the Coastal Housing Partnership. The Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and Coastal Housing Partnership (CHP) have entered into a joint management structure and collaboration. While remaining independent agencies, they will share the leadership of Jon Peterson as CEO. As the Executive Director of both CHP and the HTF, Jon will continue to oversee and guide each organization in their mission to deliver more stable, affordable, and long-term housing solutions for local residents. This collaboration aims to address housing affordability issues and promote sustainable community development. The partnership is designed to create innovative opportunities for local employers to support their employees better, which can include initiatives such as employer-assisted housing programs, financial incentives, or workplace housing solutions. Ultimately, this alliance seeks to strengthen the community by fostering economic stability, improving living conditions, and encouraging collaborative efforts among stakeholders to meet the housing needs of residents effectively.

While welcoming Jon Peterson as our new CEO, HTF wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to former CEO Jennifer McGovern for her dedicated service spanning 23 years. We celebrate her remarkable career, unwavering commitment, leadership, and vision that have guided the organization from creation to success in promoting affordable housing solutions within the community. Jennifer’s tenure has been marked by her innovative approaches and steadfast dedication to addressing housing challenges, making her an invaluable part of our history and future.

We look forward to working with Jon Peterson and collaborating with the Coastal Housing Partnership as we continue to serve our community’s housing needs. The Housing Trust Fund remains committed to its core values of integrity, collaboration, and community-driven solutions, and we are excited about the future under Jon’s leadership.