In Memoriam: Bernard Hicks 1951–2025

Bernard Hicks was affectionately called “the New Yorker” by Brother Matthew Brown. Both men kicked off the legendary Sunday broadcasting on FM 91.9 KCSB back in the day. Brown with his gospel music at 6 a.m. and Bernard at 9 a.m. with Ital Soundz (African and reggae music). As Brother Brown would sign off each Sunday, he would let the listeners know with his raspy southern drawl, “And coming up next, it’s the New Yorker, Bernard Hicks, with the Ital Soundz.”

Bernard was singlehandedly responsible for introducing Santa Barbara to a variety of indigenous and popular music from the continent of Africa, while simultaneously laying down the hardest Jamaican dubplates and roots reggae music any community radio station in the U.S. could offer. He introduced the well-scrubbed UCSB student body, its staff, and the entire Central and South Coast, from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties, to the Black sounds of freedom.

Bernard’s deep, soulful voice would resonate smoothly over the airwaves. He had a professional tone suited so well for radio. It was heavy with clarity and it sparked the imagination as he would announce an uninterrupted block of music that would feature the likes of Fela Kuti and IK Dario and the Ink Spots.

As much as he was responsible for introducing the music of African and reggae artists or promoting area shows on KCSB, Bernard was a music fan. He loved to attend live concerts. He could always be seen at concerts with his wife, Lilly, and their children.

He was also known for roaming the backstage of reggae festivals, mingling with legends like Third World, Wailing Souls, and Lucky Dube. Bernard was really good at welcoming foreign artists to Santa Barbara, either with an on-air interview or in person at a show. The music always put him in his element.

Being born in Brooklyn, New York, which is also a migration hot spot for Jamaicans straight from the island, Bernard grew up rooted within the famous reggae culture of New York City. He shared that experience with a serious outlook toward life. Yet, he was always willing to reason and teach us a world view that invoked humanity.

Like a good vinyl record, Bernard had a B-side — Basketball. Growing up in New York and playing alongside playground legends, Bernard came out to California in 1972 to play junior college basketball at Hartnell College in Salinas. It was there he met Lilly. They eventually moved to Santa Barbara, with Bernard enrolling into UC Santa Barbara.

He and Lilly started to grow a family and had five children: Maurice, Aisha, Khary, Noni, and Jelani. It wasn’t long before Bernard had his children playing basketball at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club. It was there that the club director at the time, Sal Rodriguez, saw Bernard as an ideal coach and mentor. Bernard eventually accepted a full-time position at the Westside Boys and Girls Club.

Between his time at the Goleta and Westside clubs, Bernard met and interacted with hundreds of kids and families throughout Santa Barbara. He built a legendary reputation for being stern, yet compassionate with every child that came his way. His kindness and generosity were the cornerstone of his coaching and guidance. But he would never talk about his contribution. He would only flash that million-dollar smile that complemented the thoughtful look on his face.

After his tenure was finished at the Westside Boys and Girls Club, Bernard took his love for coaching to Dos Pueblos High School. He became the head coach of the girls’ junior varsity team and assistant varsity coach under his youngest son, Jelani. The two of them went to form Dream Chasers, an all-ages basketball skills and workout company.

In recent years, Bernard’s coaching regimen slowed down, but because of his glowing reputation for coaching youth basketball, Bernard accepted an invitation this year to coach “The Legends,” a new youth basketball team at the Downtown Club. The team became tournament champions under Bernard’s leadership. Unfortunately, Bernard’s untimely and sudden death came just as the inaugural season ended. He’d been given one last opportunity to do what he truly loved: coaching kids.

The ground shook when the news of Bernard’s unexpected passing quickly circulated throughout Santa Barbara. He touched so many people with his kindness, with his love for music and the game of basketball. He was a family man to the bone. He was a living example of how a man should treat their fellow human beings, regarding everyone as a kindred spirit. Bernard’s opinion was always a fountain of learned wisdom.

His final accolade was to be remembered as a “man of service,” and Santa Barbara became a better place to live because of Bernard Hicks. His unselfish knack for sharing what he believed in promoted the true essence of what is to walk with peace and love in your heart. Bernard will always be remembered because his deeds will never be forgotten.