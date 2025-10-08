“The Queens Kings” was an interesting article on surf history in Santa Barbara.

Not everybody at Rincon, Hammonds, and the Ranch were riding Channel Islands boards at the time. Yater made hundreds of contemporary short boards (under 8 feet) during that time period.

Andreini certainly deserved to be included but the list of names “and many others” left out several individuals: Wilderness (Cundith and Richie West), Creative Freedom (John Bradbury), Morningstar (Dave Pu’u) , and Rincon Designs (Matt Moore) who were all very instrumental in the progression of board design and wave riding in the Santa Barbara area during that time period.