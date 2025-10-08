Santa Barbara’s first Spanish dual-language immersion program to honor founding board members and philanthropist Jim Kearns

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, October 8, 2025 — This fall, Adelante Charter School, a 2025 California Distinguished School and a Spanish dual-language immersion program, will celebrate its 25th anniversary by honoring individuals who have been instrumental to its success and growth. The honorees include the school’s inaugural board members, whose vision and dedication made history in Santa Barbara County, along with local philanthropist Jim Kearns.

In 2000, the founding board—Pete Relis, Grant House, Babatunde Folayemi, Annette Cordero, Dr. Aaron and Janice Brown, Alma Theis, Ana Barreto, Ana Muñoz, Mary Giers, María and Ruben Rey, and Drs. Cheri and Chris Hoeckley—secured the charter necessary to open what was then known as César Chávez Charter School. This marked the beginning of the city’s first Spanish dual-language immersion program.

“Our founding members set the foundation for what Adelante is today,” said Annette Cordero, Founding Board Member. “Their vision of a dual-language immersion program gave generations of students the gift of bilingualism, biculturalism, and biliteracy—skills that continue to serve them for life.”

Philanthropist Jim Kearns became involved with Adelante in its early years, inspired by a Montecito Union School teacher to expand access to high-quality arts education for under-resourced schools. Nearly 21 years ago, he began supporting Adelante’s arts program, and since then, his contributions have enriched the educational experience for thousands of students.

“I passionately believe that every child, regardless of background, should have access to the arts,” said Kearns. “The arts nurture creativity, confidence, and ways of thinking that extend far beyond the classroom.”

The 25th Anniversary Celebration is co-chaired by Andy Gil and Tere Jurado and will be emceed by Senator Monique Limón, a former trustee of the Santa Barbara Unified School District and César Chávez Charter School.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 1, at The HUB in downtown Santa Barbara. Attendance is by invitation only. For sponsorship opportunities, please call 805-966-7392.

About Adelante Charter School of Santa Barbara

Adelante Charter School is a 2025 California Distinguished School and K–6 Spanish-English dual immersion elementary school located in Santa Barbara, California. Using a 90:10 model—with 90% of early instruction in Spanish—Adelante empowers students to become bilingual, biliterate, and bicultural leaders. The school is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence, cultural pride, and equity, preparing students to thrive in a global society.