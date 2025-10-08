Stay Up to Date on Vaccines for Best Protection During the Holidays

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

What You Need to Know: Winter respiratory virus season is coming soon, and CDPH is encouraging all Californians to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities by staying up to date with recommended vaccines.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reminding all Californians that vaccines against respiratory viruses like COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are the most effective and safest ways to protect themselves against severe illness this winter.

Last month, CDPH, in coordination with the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA), announced its recommendations on winter virus immunizations. In response to confusion and a lack of evidence-based changes from the federal government, California updated its state coverage laws to ensure continued access to vaccinations. The state’s new Public Health for All website provides clear guidance based on transparent and science-based information from the nation’s most reputable professional medical organizations.

“Prioritizing transparency and a reliance on science continues to be a core value in our mission to provide Californians with the information, guidance, and recommendations they need to protect themselves and their families, especially as we head into fall and winter respiratory virus season,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Vaccines continue to provide the safest and most effective protection against severe illness from these respiratory viruses. We remain committed to making sure Californians can chose and access these vaccines.”

Coverage and Availability

CDPH’s recommended vaccines will continue to be covered by health care insurers regulated by the State of California and can be received at your local pharmacy, from your health care provider, or through other authorized vaccine providers at no cost. To schedule your vaccine appointment, contact your health care provider, local pharmacy, or visit myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19

Children: All children 6-23 months; All children 2-18 years with risk factors or never vaccinated against COVID-19; All children who are in close contact with others with risk factors; All children who choose protection

Adults: All adults age 65 years and older; All adults ages 19-64 years with risk factors; All adults who are in close contact with others with risk factors; All adults who choose protection

All adults age 65 years and older; All adults ages 19-64 years with risk factors; All adults who are in close contact with others with risk factors; All adults who choose protection Pregnancy: All planning pregnancy, pregnant, postpartum, or lactating

Influenza

Children: All children 6 months and older

Adults: All adults 19 years or older

All adults 19 years or older Pregnancy: All planning pregnancy, pregnant, postpartum, or lactating

RSV

Children: All children 8 months or younger; All children 8-19 months with risk factors

Adults: All adults 75 years and older; All adults 50-74 years with risk factors

All adults 75 years and older; All adults 50-74 years with risk factors Pregnancy: Pregnant between 32-36 weeks gestational age

A list of risk factors is available at CDPH’s Public Health for All webpage.

New Dashboards Promote Clarity and Information

In addition to the new Public Health for All webpage, and in alignment with the WCHA’s commitment to transparency and proven science, CDPH has also launched two new interactive dashboards to share the most up-to-date data on respiratory viruses across the state.

The first dashboard is a comprehensive Respiratory Virus Dashboard website. This page provides information on disease activity and severity for COVID-19, Flu, and RSV across the state and includes test positivity, hospitalization and wastewater levels, as well as other more detailed information. This data will be available at the state and regional level.

The second is a comprehensive update to the existing Wastewater Surveillance Dashboard, which now includes additional respiratory virus surveillance data from around California.

Additional Details

For more information on immunization requirements and resources, visit CDPH’s Public Health for All webpage. To access both new dashboards, visit CDPH’s Respiratory Viruses page.