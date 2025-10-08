Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — [October 13, 2025] — Unity Shoppe is proud to announce the launch of the 2025 Season of Hope Food Drive, presented in partnership with KSBY 6. Beginning October 13 and running through December 12, the food drive will provide essential resources for local residents in need during the holiday season.

Community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at any first responder stations. These include: Santa Barbara City Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire, Montecito Fire, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire, Santa Barbara County CHP. In addition, donation boxes can be found at participating local businesses, or may also be dropped off directly at Unity Shoppe’s Executive Offices at 110 West Sola Street, Santa Barbara, CA.

Most-needed items include:

• Baking essentials (sugar, flour, salt, etc.)

• Instant potatoes and stuffing

• Yams and gravy

• Cooking oil and cranberry sauce

• Broth (vegetable, chicken, beef)

• Pasta, rice, and beans (canned or dry)

• Peanut butter

• Canned soup, fruit, vegetables, chicken, or tuna

• Breakfast items (cereal, oats, etc.)

In addition, Unity Shoppe is seeking donations of whole chickens and turkeys to provide complete holiday meals for local families. Frozen & refrigerated items must be dropped off directly at the Unity Shoppe at 110 West Sola Street, Santa Barbara, CA.

For those who prefer to give online, secure contributions can be made through Unity Shoppe’s PayPal site, allowing the organization to purchase food in bulk and maximize the impact of each donation.

Donate here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=CKRGFS3WJRJYW

“The Season of Hope Fall Food Drive is a powerful reminder of what our community can accomplish when we come together” said Angela Miller-Bevan, Executive Director/CEO of Unity Shoppe. “Every can, every box, and every donation makes a difference for a neighbor in need. At Unity Shoppe, we believe dignity and compassion go hand-in-hand, and this food drive helps us extend both to families facing challenging times during the holiday season.”

Is your business/organization interested in joining the drive and hosting a food donation box? Contact Becky Mendoza, Unity Shoppe Executive Assistant at becky@unityshoppe.org or call (805)-979-9519.

Still curious on how to get involved?

• You can donate non-perishable food at participating first responder stations or Unity Shoppe’s Executive Offices

• You can make a secure online donation to help Unity Shoppe purchase food in bulk

• You can host a donation box by contacting Becky Mendoza at becky@unityshoppe.org or calling (805)-979-9519

The Season of Hope Food Drive is a cherished Santa Barbara tradition, uniting neighbors in the spirit of giving and ensuring no family is left without during the holidays.

About Unity Shoppe

Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support to individuals and families in need while promoting dignity, self-sufficiency, and community involvement. For decades, Unity Shoppe has been a trusted resource, offering food, clothing, and essential services to thousands across Santa Barbara County.

For more information about the Season of Hope Food Drive, contact Becky Mendoza at 805-979-9519 or becky@unityshoppe.org