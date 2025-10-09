19th Annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day to Feature Native American Singing and Dancing

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA — October 8, 2025 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will host California-style Native American singing, dancing, food and games at the 19th annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day from noon – 9 p.m., Saturday, October 18, at the corner of Highway 246 and Meadowvale Road in Santa Ynez.

The free event is open to the public and all ages are welcome. There will also be native vendors, food booths and basket-weaving demonstrations.

“Every year, we honor the original Native American people of California with our annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day and invite tribes to share their language, songs, dances and stories,” said Nakia Zavalla, Cultural Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “This year, we celebrate our 19th annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day, and this year our theme is honoring our traditional dugout canoe and estuaries.“

The event begins at noon with a Welcoming and Honoring, which will include an opening prayer, followed by honoring families who have had a loved pass away since last year’s event. California-style Native American singing and dancing will take place from 12:30 – 9 p.m.

A traditional handgame tournament will start at 6 p.m., with teams competing for prize money. First place is $1,800, second place is $1,300 and third place is $750.

Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day is sponsored by the tribe’s Elders Council and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Culture Department. The Elders Council is a division of the tribal government that is responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe’s heritage, history and traditions. For more information, call Tribal Administration at 805-688-7997.

The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation is located in Santa Barbara County and was established and officially recognized by the federal government on December 27, 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.