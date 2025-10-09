Escalante Meadows in Guadalupe Wins Sterling Achievement Award in Nationwide Competition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(LOMPOC, Calif.) – The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO) is honored to announce that Escalante Meadows, located in Guadalupe, has received the prestigious Sterling Achievement Award from the Council of State Community Development Agencies (COSCDA). This national recognition highlights Escalante Meadows as a model for innovation and impact in affordable housing and supportive services.

Escalante Meadows completed a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion of public housing to become permanent supportive housing for Veterans, households experiencing homelessness, and other vulnerable individuals. The development provides a total of 80 units, including 3 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) units, 9 RAD units, and 63 Section 8 units. Through creative problem-solving and collaboration, the Escalante Meadows team overcame significant engineering, architectural, and environmental challenges to bring this vision to life.

“This was a nationwide competition, and we are deeply honored to be recognized among the best in the country,” said Bob Havlicek, Executive Director of HASBARCO. “Escalante Meadows is a testament to the dedication of our team, our partners, and the Guadalupe community. Congratulations to everyone involved!”

The project’s success demonstrates the power of leveraging federal Housing Trust Fund (HTF) dollars and California’s Housing for a Healthy California Program to create permanent supportive housing for those who are chronically homeless. Other states are encouraged to consider similar funding models to address homelessness and support vulnerable populations.

Escalante Meadows has also been recognized by state and federal partners, including the California Department of Housing & Community Development and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for its innovation and positive community impact.

ABOUT HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA (HASBARCO)

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara was formed in 1941 by Resolution of the County Board of Supervisors. The Board appoints the Housing Authority’ seven-member Board of Commissioners, although it operates as a stand-alone public agency. In furtherance of its mission, the Housing Authority has an associated 501c3 nonprofit, Surf Development Company. HASBARCO currently owns and manages more than 1,450 affordable rental housing units in Santa Barbara County, including six permanent supportive housingdevelopments. The Housing Authority also administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and other types of rental assistance. For more information, go to http://www.hasbarco.org/.