Kevin Hart’s Oct. 11 Show at Chumash Resort has Been Canceled

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Wikimedia

SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 8, 2025 – The Kevin Hart: Acting My Age tour stop at the Chumash Casino Resort, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11, has been canceled.

Kevin Hart’s team has released this official statement: “Kevin Hart’s Acting My Age tour this Saturday, October 11th at Chumash Casino Resort – Samala Showroom is canceled. Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase.”

Credit Card purchases will be automatically refunded within 5 to 7 business days. For cash refunds, ticket holders are asked to visit The CLUB at Chumash.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at THE CLUB at Chumash or online at http://www.chumashcasino.com.