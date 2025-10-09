Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Legislative Program Committee has drafted a 2026 platform of prioritized legislative principles, specific issues, projects, and programs that warrant targeted advocacy, funding requests, and/or legislation by the County. Public review and input on the 2026 Draft Legislative Platform are welcome prior to October 24, 2025. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review and approve the 2026 Legislative Platform at the December 16, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting.

Established in 1991, the Legislative Program Committee is an advisory body to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. A dynamic program of County sponsored legislative actions is developed and tracked by the Committee with the assistance of County departments and legislative advocates in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento. The Committee meets almost monthly and public comment is welcome. Each year, the Committee drafts a proposed Legislative Platform that is recommended to the Board of Supervisors for subsequent review and approval.

Once the Legislative Platform is adopted by the Board, a variety of advocacy strategies are used to advance the identified principles and Legislative Platform Planks. Pending legislation of interest to Santa Barbara County is tracked and updates of the status are provided continuously by State and Federal legislative advocates to the Legislative Program Committee and the Board of Supervisors.

The draft platform is available on the County Executive Office website: 2026 DRAFT Santa Barbara County Legislative Platform

If you wish to provide input on the legislative platform, please contact and send your comments to Brittany Odermann by email at bodermann@countyofsb.org by Friday, October 24, 2025.