Lompoc Parks and Recreation Invites the Community to Lompoc Small Business Treat Trail in Old Town Lompoc

LOMPOC, CA, October 7, 2025 – The City of Lompoc, in collaboration with local businesses, is excited to invite the public to “Trick or Treat” this year in Old Town Lompoc on Sat. Oct. 25 from 1 p.m. – 3p.m.

In addition to local businesses participating throughout Lompoc and handing out candy from their storefronts and South H Street, there will be free kids’ activities at Centennial Park located at the corner of South H Street & Cypress Avenue. All activities are free for the youth and youth must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or if you are a business that would like to participate, please contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100 or recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

The Lompoc Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.