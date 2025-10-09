Lompoc Parks and Recreation Invites the Community to “Make a Difference” Through Citywide Service Projects

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, October 8, 2025 – The City of Lompoc invites the community to join together and “Make a Difference” through service projects on Saturday, October 25th.

Make A Difference Day will take place in Lompoc from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 25th, as part of the nation’s largest day of community service. Lompoc Parks & Recreation is hosting the day of service that is based at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza. From there, groups will head to various project sites. Complimentary lunch will be served.

Community members are urged to participate as individuals or in groups and can sign up by visiting https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation. For more information, please contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.

The Lompoc Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.