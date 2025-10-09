Scholarship Foundation of Santa BarbaraReceives 13th Consecutive Four-Star Ratingfrom Charity Navigator

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received its 13th consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The rating – Charity Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Scholarship Foundation operations. The Foundation has now received 22 four-star ratings in 23 years.

The nation’s largest independent charity evaluator, Charity Navigator assesses organizations each year on the basis of financial health, governance, ethical practices, openness, and programmatic impact.

The Scholarship Foundation also recently received its seventh consecutive Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar), a leading nonprofit information service. The Platinum Seal is Candid’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance.

“We are committed to maintaining the very highest standards of fiscal responsibility and accountability, and we welcome this validation of our efforts in these important areas. We are grateful to receive recognition from both Candid and Charity Navigator once again,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.