Behavioral Wellness Recognizes 33rd Annual World Mental Health Day

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Around the world, natural disasters, armed conflicts, pandemics, and other crises continue to disrupt lives and communities. Yet, mental health support often remains an overlooked part of emergency response. Santa Barbara County knows these challenges firsthand.

Following the 1/9 Debris Flow in 2018, the County’s Department of Behavioral Wellness led the creation of the Community Wellness Team, recognizing the essential role of mental health in disaster recovery. Since then, the team has remained active, providing critical support during and after high-stress events across the county.

Every year on October 10, World Mental Health Day is recognized with this year’s theme being “Access to Service: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.” This year’s theme calls attention to the urgent need for accessible, culturally sensitive, and sustained mental health support in the wake of catastrophes and emergencies.

Mental health challenges in emergencies are not limited to post-traumatic stress. Individuals may experience anxiety, depression, grief, substance use, and psychosocial distress—often compounded by loss of housing, income, and community support. Vulnerable populations, including children, older adults, and those with pre-existing conditions, face heightened risks.

In addition to its ongoing support of the Community Wellness Team, Behavioral Wellness remains committed to advancing trauma-informed care. The department provides community training in Psychological First Aid and other culturally responsive, community-based approaches that foster resilience and healing—ensuring mental health care is accessible to all.

Mental Health Day 2025 serves as a powerful call to action: mental health is not a luxury—it is a lifeline. As our world faces increasingly complex challenges, we must work together to make mental health care available, equitable, and prioritized—both during times of crisis and in everyday life. Read more about 2025 World Mental Health Day here.

To learn more about Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and for detailed information on Recovery Month events visit the Behavioral Wellness website. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can be reached at (888) 868-1649.