Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

From grizzly sightings to tsunami alerts, the equestrian theatrical production Cirque Ma’Ceo, has traveled through breaking news—as well as made the news https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/video/2025/08/01/cirque-ma-ceo-anchorage/, on its nonstop 2025 tour, since leaving home-base in Florida last January. After August engagements throughout Alaska, Cirque Ma’Ceo returned to the Lower 48 last month. The show premieres at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds, Oct. 10-12 for a limited engagement (5 shows) before heading next to Temecula.

A 90 min. live production, created by 9th generation equestrian artist Olissio Zoppe, Cirque Ma’Ceo is a captivating convergence of dressage, liberty, trick riders, bareback riders and more, together with aerialists and acrobats, that unfolds inside a 650-seat Big Top custom-made for Zoppe in Italy. Besides an international cast of humans, the equine lineup features Andalusians, Friesians, a miniature stallion with a huge attitude (of course!), two rare

Akhal-Teke horses, and the newest member? A Gypsy yearling colt acquired from Alaska’s Lisa Kelly, of “Ice Road Truckers” fame (she’s also a horse person).

Glenn Hebert, host of Horse Radio Network’s world-amous Horses in the Morning podcast, remarked, “I think it is so important to have a show like Cirque Ma’Ceo putting in the miles to bring the majesty of horses to non-horse people. As horse people, we know how important they are, but it’s shows like this that introduce the magic of horses to children who may have never been exposed to them before. We need those kids wanting their first horse in order to keep our horse heritage and equestrian lifestyle alive.”

Hear his lively Aug. 1, 2025 Horses in the Morning interview with Zoppe on http://www.horseradionetwork.com.

For Cirque Ma’Ceo ticket information and show times in Santa Barbara, visit http://www.cirquemaceo.com.