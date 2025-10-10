When I lived in Santa Barbara, I spent months on the county and school district redistricting process post-2020 Census. It was about fairness, not politics. We listened to neighbors from Goleta to Carpinteria, Santa Maria’s farmworkers to coastal communities fighting for environmental protections. Our citizen-led commission studied maps, data, and testimony to draw district lines honoring Santa Barbara’s diverse communities while meeting California’s legal standards, including the Voting Rights Act’s protections for minority voters.

Proposition 50 threatens this work by giving map-making power back to politicians who benefit from manipulating lines. Its deceptive ballot language frames it as a response to out-of-state gerrymandering, but this is a power grab to undo California’s voter-approved, independent process.

Communities of interest, like Santa Maria’s Latino voters pushing for equitable schools or coastal residents advocating climate resilience, are the foundation of fair representation. Our transparent maps kept these groups intact, ensuring their voices influence policies like wildfire recovery or housing affordability. Splitting them, as politically driven maps often do, silences their needs. For example, separating Santa Maria from its rural neighbors could weaken its agricultural policy influence.

Proposition 50 lets the State Legislature, with clear conflicts of interest, redraw congressional maps for 2026, overriding the Citizens Redistricting Commission. Reports suggest these maps were tweaked to favor incumbents eyeing higher office, betraying the 2008 and 2010 reforms that created an impartial process. Commissioners can’t run for office for a decade; politicians face no such limits. The ballot’s claim of fighting gerrymandering misleads; California’s system is already transparent and citizen-led.

Prop 50 lets politicians pick their voters, threatening Santa Barbara’s and Ventura’s farmers, students, and advocates. It erases trust in the maps we built together. Vote no to preserve fair, citizen-drawn districts and protect our communities’ voices.