Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara reminds residents of the importance of keeping road shoulders clear and the crucial role they play in maintaining road safety. Clear road shoulders provide space for people to bike, walk, and ride horses in many parts of our community, away from faster-moving motor vehicles. Clear road shoulders also provide access for emergency vehicles, evacuation, and ensure safer sight lines for drivers.

The County encourages residents to do their part by keeping road shoulders free of unpermitted trees, landscaping, or other obstructions. The County is offering free colorful “Shoulders are for Sharing” yard signs that neighbors can use to show their support for keeping road shoulders clear and usable for walking, biking, and other forms of transportation and recreation. Yard signs are one colorful tool that the County is using to remind and encourage residents to do their part, keeping shoulders clear and accessible in their neighborhood, and highlight that road safety is a collective responsibility in our communities.

For more information or to pick up a yard sign for your home, visit: countyofsb.org/4679/Shoulders-are-for-sharing. To share input or ask questions about bicycling and walking issues, please contact the County Mobility Team at (805)568-3337 or shouldersforsharing@countyofsb.org.