Dos Pueblos Boys’ Water Polo Hangs on for 13-12 Victory Over Rival San Marcos

A furious comeback by the San Marcos High boys’ water polo team fell short, as Dos Pueblos regrouped defensively to capture a 13-12 Channel League victory on Thursday afternoon.

Both teams came into the match unbeaten in Channel League play, so the Chargers took over first place in the standings with the win.

Dos Pueblos took a 13-10 lead on a goal by Aricin Marshall with just under two minutes to play, but San Marcos’ Jake Magid wouldn’t quit. He answered with a goal at the 1:10 mark to cut the deficit to 13-11, then scored again with 16 seconds remaining to shrink the Chargers’ lead to 13-12.

However, Dos Pueblos was able to run out the clock on offense and secure the victory.

Magid led all scorers with five goals. Marshall, Lucas Neushul, and Channing Wigo each finished with three goals to pace Dos Pueblos.

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improves to 19-5 overall and 3-0 in Channel League play. San Marcos drops to 10-10 overall and 3-1 in league competition.