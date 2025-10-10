Eighteen Years of Evolution: DHD Unveils Brand Refresh to Mark a Bold New Chapter in IT Solutions 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — October 8, 2025 — Nearly two decades after its founding, DHD, a trusted IT solutions provider headquartered in Santa Barbara, is unveiling a refreshed brand identity that reflects the company’s evolution, expanded capabilities, and continued commitment to empowering IT teams around the world.

What began in 2007 as a family-run business focused on reliable networking hardware has grown into a global provider of comprehensive IT lifecycle services. Today, DHD serves customers in over 100 countries and has earned four placements on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. As the company enters its next chapter, it does so under a new guiding statement: Defining Hardware Differently.

“This refresh isn’t a departure—it’s a progression,” said Joe Kearns, CEO and Founder at DHD. “Our new look represents how far we’ve come, while staying true to the values that built our foundation: trust, choice, and customer-first service.”

More than hardware: A brand that grew with the business

While DHD made its name supplying dependable preowned hardware, its service offerings have significantly expanded over the years. Today, the company delivers full-spectrum IT lifecycle solutions—from hardware procurement and maintenance to consulting, professional services, and sustainability-focused strategies.

The updated branding reflects this broader scope and growing strategic role in the IT space.

“Our identity had to catch up to what our customers already knew: we’re not just a vendor—we’re a partner,” the leadership team shared. “We help IT teams take control of their infrastructure, with flexibility and support tailored to their needs.”

Defining hardware differently: A promise with purpose

At the core of the brand refresh is DHD’s new tagline, Defining Hardware Differently—a clear articulation of the company’s long-standing mission to offer choice, adaptability, and forward-thinking IT strategies.

This promise is grounded in four guiding pillars:

Stability & Agility – Driving innovation without compromising reliability.

– Driving innovation without compromising reliability. Interoperability & Efficiency – Building systems that connect seamlessly while reducing waste.

– Building systems that connect seamlessly while reducing waste. Client Experience & Strategy – Providing end-to-end service and strategic IT guidance.

– Providing end-to-end service and strategic IT guidance. Sustainability & Ethics – Supporting responsible technology choices that benefit people and the planet.

Together, these principles underscore DHD’s role as a modern IT partner committed to both performance and purpose.

Looking forward: A future built on trust

The new visual identity—complete with an updated logo and brand system—is just the beginning. As DHD continues to grow, customers can expect ongoing innovation, expanded services, and the same dependable support that has defined the company from day one.

“It’s been 18 years of growth built on trust,” said Joe Kearns.

With its new look, DHD is sending a clear message: the company’s roots are strong, its mission is clear, and its future as a strategic partner in the ever-changing IT landscape is just getting started.

To learn more about DHD, visit http://www.dhd.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Alexa Gatiss at agatiss@dhd.com or +1 (805) 364-8688.