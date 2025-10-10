Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA (Oct. 10, 2025) –Family Service Agency (FSA) is announcing that its senior services programs have openings for new clients. There are currently no waiting lists for services for the first time in years! FSA’s Senior Services programs include senior and caregiver counseling, case management, and the Program to Encourage Active Rewarding Lives for Seniors (PEARLS). FSA operates these programs countywide, including in Santa Maria at the Santa Maria Valley Youth & Family Center and in Guadalupe at The Little House By The Park.

“For the past decade, we have had a waitlist for most of our senior support services due to the popularity of the programs and that they are free to older adults,” said De Rosenberry, FSA’s Senior Services Program Manager. “We’re so excited that the programs have cleared their waitlists and are open to new clients.”

Last year, FSA provided mental health counseling to over 150 seniors and caregivers. It empowered another 100 seniors with tools to help them improve their daily living.

“I needed clarification of priorities and goals, and FSA helped me a lot,” said Maria S. “The PEARLS program gave me the encouragement to get out of a rut and the tools to go forward with life by managing difficult situations and breaking free of old habits.”

“We can accommodate clients in their home, in a safe and comfortable location in the community, or at our offices—whichever is most convenient for them,” said Rosenberry. Services can be provided in English or Spanish; the PEARLS program is also offered in Mixtec.

To learn more about these programs, you can find Family Service Agency at the Senior Expo of Santa Barbara on October 15th. You can also visit fsacares.org/senior-services or call 805-842-5148 for more information.