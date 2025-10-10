Friday Football Roundup: San Marcos Shuts Out Santa Paula

San Marcos head coach Ralph Molina improved to 5-0 on homecoming as the Royals snapped a five-game losing streak with a 25-0 victory over Santa Paula on Friday night.

After being shut out in their previous two games, San Marcos got a huge boost from running back Cole Dominguez, who finished with two touchdowns to lead a revitalized rushing attack.

“This was a good win for us. I told them, ‘If you win three of the last four, we get an automatic playoff spot,’” said San Marcos coach Ralph Molina of his team’s mentality. “There’s a lot to play for, and we had a good week of practice.”

#27 Dominic Christman helped set the tone for a dominant San Marcos defense. Photo Credit Gary Kim

The Royals got on the board midway through the first quarter on a 47-yard touchdown run by Cole Dominguez and added to their lead on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Feleay to Isaac Murillo in the second quarter. San Marcos missed both PATs and settled for a 12-0 lead at halftime.

Dominguez capped off a 14-play San Marcos drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge early in the fourth quarter to put the Royals ahead 19-0.

Senior Logan Patterson closed the scoring for San Marcos with an interception that he returned 55 yards to the end zone.

“I saw that the ball was overthrown, and I was able to make a play. My goal is always to take it to the house,” Patterson said. “Our goals are still the same since the beginning of the season. Our goal is to make the playoffs.”

The Royals are now 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the Tri-County League. They will travel to Hueneme next week.

Oaks Christian 14, Bishop Diego 13

The Cardinals had a chance to take the lead with just over a minute remaining but could not convert the potential game-winning field goal, suffering their first loss of the season.

Sam Crawford blocked a punt, scooped it up, and scored Bishop Diego’s first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Tua Rojas powered into the end zone to give the Cardinals a 13-7 lead in the second half, but the team could not convert the ensuing extra point.

Junior Remy Boykin added an interception in the end zone to halt a promising Oaks Christian drive.

Bishop Diego will host Simi Valley next week.

Santa Barbara 45, Rio Mesa 13

The Dons (4-3 overall, 1-1 Conejo Coast League) relied on the running game and pulled away from visiting Rio Mesa to pick up a crucial Conejo Coast League victory.

Santa Barbara was without starting quarterback Griffin Arnold, but Aaron Baizan, Nate Meister, and Monty Lopez each scored first-half touchdowns on the ground as the Dons jumped out to a 24-6 lead.

Up next for Santa Barbara is a trip to Calabasas next week, a game that will likely have major playoff implications.

Agoura 50, Dos Pueblos 7

Agoura senior quarterback Gavin Gray caught fire, tossing five touchdown passes in the first half and adding a rushing touchdown as the visiting Chargers jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead.

The Agoura passing attack led by quarterback Gavin Gray and wide receiver Tyler Starling was spectacular against Dos Pueblos. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Wide receiver Tyler Starling hauled in touchdown passes of 36 and 31 yards. Luke Bussiere grabbed an interception and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to close the Chargers’ first-half scoring.

Dos Pueblos (3-4 overall, 1-1 Tri-County League) will travel to Santa Paula next week.