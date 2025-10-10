 Gov. Newsom Signs Bills to Stop the Puppy Mill Pipeline in California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today Gov. Gavin Newsom signed all three bills in the “Stop The Puppy Mill Pipeline” legislative package, to reduce consumer fraud and animal abuse in pet sales.

SB 312 (Umberg), AB 506 (Bennett) and AB 519 (Berman) will protect consumers and animals from deceptive practices in the pet industry, close loopholes undermining California law and further protect consumers from fraudulent breeders. All three bills received overwhelming bi-partisan support in both the Assembly and the Senate, and the new laws will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana), author of Senate Bill 312, said, “With SB 312 signed into law, California is taking a big step to protect animals and consumers. This law will help shut down deceptive puppy sales and expose the cruelty that still exists in far too many places. I’m grateful to the advocates, journalists, and responsible pet owners who helped shine a light on this issue—and proud that California is once again leading the way.”

“Californians will now have more peace of mind when adopting a new companion,” said Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Oxnard). “AB 506, in tandem with the other bills in this package, ensures consumer transparency and empowers families to support ethical animal adoption. The future is brighter for the animals who have patiently waited for their families to come along.”

“Thanks to Governor Newsom signing the Ban the Puppy Mill Pipeline bill package, Californians who want to welcome a pet into their home will no longer have to wonder if their dog or cat came from a cruel out-of-state breeding operation,” said Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park). “Bringing a pet into your home is a big decision, and many of us love and treat our pets like they’re a part of the family. So it is heartbreaking when our pets quickly develop health and behavioral problems – and thousands of dollars in vet bills – due to being the product of poor genetics, unsanitary environments, and significant stress. As Chair of the Assembly Business and Professions Committee, and more importantly as dog dad to our pup Maven, I am proud of our work to put an end to animal negligence and consumer fraud in the pet sale industry. Huge thank you to the stellar reporting by the LA Times for shining a spotlight on the proliferation of this illicit activity in California.”

An award-winning, multi-part investigation into the puppy market in California by the Los Angeles Times found that misleading marketing tactics, predatory financial behaviors, and a gap in regulations allowed online brokers to take advantage of consumers and allowed puppy mills to continue to reach Californians when searching for a new companion.

“With Governor Newsom’s signatures, California has again strengthened its commitment to animal welfare and consumer transparency,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “This package of laws — prompted by investigative journalism by the Los Angeles Times — builds on existing safeguards and sends the clear message that puppy mill cruelty has no place in our state. California continues to lead the way in putting the wellbeing of animals and pet-loving families first.”

“California has officially put a stop to the puppy mill pipeline from using its most deceptive techniques to ship sick, cruelly bred puppies into the state to profit off of unknowing consumers,” said Brittany Benesi, senior legislative director for the ASPCA, Western division. “We are grateful to Governor Newsom for signing the three puppy mill pipeline bills into law and to Senator Umberg, and Assemblymembers Berman and Bennett, for their leadership championing these bills to further increase transparency in pet sales, better protect California consumers, and ensure that bad actors cannot profit from cruelty.”

Now signed by the Governor, SB 312, AB 506, and AB 519 will ensure transparency in the pet sales process and protect both consumers and animals alike.

Fact sheets for SB 312, AB 506, and AB 519 can all be found here.