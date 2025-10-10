Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County Honors Businesses at 15th Annual Green Business Celebration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – The Santa Barbara County Green Business Program (SBCGBP), in partnership with the California Green Business Network, invites the community to join in celebrating the latest local Green Businesses at the 2025 Green Business Celebration. This year’s event will take place Wednesday, October 22, 5:00–7:00 PM at the Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center, 3500 Numancia Street, Santa Ynez, CA 93460.

This in-person celebration will feature inspiring stories from newly certified and recertified Green Businesses, a panel with local experts, interactive sustainability activities, networking, and chances to win prizes.

Event Highlights:

Spotlight stories from certified Green Businesses sharing what going green means to them



from certified Green Businesses sharing what going green means to them Panel discussion with speakers from the County, local schools, and businesses offering diverse sustainability perspectives



with speakers from the County, local schools, and businesses offering diverse sustainability perspectives Interactive sustainability games , including Social Sustainability Bingo and the “Guess the Carbon Footprint” jar



, including Social Sustainability Bingo and the “Guess the Carbon Footprint” jar Networking with community leaders, sustainability advocates, and fellow business owners



with community leaders, sustainability advocates, and fellow business owners Locally sourced bites from certified green caterers



from certified green caterers Vendor and education tables featuring tips, resources, and hands-on sustainability activities



Panel Speakers:

Elizabeth Braun , Program Specialist, County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division – sharing updates on sustainable procurement, broader County sustainability goals, and the new sustainable purchasing page for offices.



, Program Specialist, County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division – sharing updates on sustainable procurement, broader County sustainability goals, and the new sustainable purchasing page for offices. Adam Sandroni , Good Lion Hospitality – discussing how local green businesses like Shaker Mill, Test Pilot, and Good Lion integrate sustainable practices into daily operations.



, Good Lion Hospitality – discussing how local green businesses like Shaker Mill, Test Pilot, and Good Lion integrate sustainable practices into daily operations. Hillary Allen, Environmental Specialist, City of Santa Barbara – highlighting how schools are pursuing sustainability, the challenges they face, and the impacts on students and the community.



Recent Certifications:

Newly Certified Businesses: Chumash Museum & Cultural Center, Crafters Library, Granite Construction (SM), Grapeseed Company, Kanaloa Seafood, Love Your Life Health Solutions, Marborg-Cacique, Marborg-portable toilets, Marborg-Yanonali, Office of Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Joan Hartmann, Office of Second, District Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Laura Capps, Riverbench (SB & SM), Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara Inn, Solar Shine SB

Chumash Museum & Cultural Center, Crafters Library, Granite Construction (SM), Grapeseed Company, Kanaloa Seafood, Love Your Life Health Solutions, Marborg-Cacique, Marborg-portable toilets, Marborg-Yanonali, Office of Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Joan Hartmann, Office of Second, District Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Laura Capps, Riverbench (SB & SM), Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara Inn, Solar Shine SB Recertified Businesses: APCD (SM), Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Bragg Live Food Products, LLC, Chumash Enterprises Shared Services, Just 4 Fun Party Rentals, North County Public Works, Ramada Inn, Riverbench (SB & SM), Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce, Sailing Center, Store at Buchanan, The California Nature Art Museum, The Santa Barbara Company, Toad & Co

Program:

Welcoming Remarks: Kori Nielsen, Program Director, Santa Barbara County Green Business Program



Kori Nielsen, Program Director, Santa Barbara County Green Business Program Panel Speakers



Recognition of Certified Green Businesses



Chances to win prizes and experiences donated by Green Businesses



Discover local organizations, explore green building features, and test your knowledge with environmental trivia about the area



Registration:

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-santa-barbara-county-green-business-celebration-tickets-1588156842869?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Free shuttle available from Goleta area with advance signup.



Sponsorship Opportunities:

Sustainer Sponsor: Santa Barbara Airbus



Contributor Sponsors: AC4Fitness, Air Pollution Control District, Riverbench



Friend Sponsor: ‘A Muse to Amuse’ – covering the event and highlights



For registration, sponsorship, or additional information, contact Kori Nielsen at knielsen@environmentalin.com.

Celebrate with us as we honor local businesses making meaningful strides toward sustainability and a greener community!