High Flying Adventures, the Central Coast Airfest is Calling All Young Artists to Bring the Thrill of Flight to Life on Paper

From high-speed jets to heart-pounding airshow performances and daring aerial stunts, imagination is the limit. Winning artwork will be displayed at the Central Coast AirFest taking place Oct. 18-19, 2025. Finalists will receive two free tickets to the Central Coast AirFest in Santa Maria, California. The winners will be announced during the AirFest.

For complete selection criteria, the online submission portal and contest rules, visit centralcoastairfest.com/art. There is one week remaining to submit entries.

The Central Coast AirFest, a two-day family-friendly celebration of aviation, is coming back to Santa Maria from Oct. 18-19, 2025. Presented by the Santa Maria Airport and produced by the Planes of Fame Air Museum, the Central Coast AirFest attracts thousands of visitors each year with its collection of warbirds and world-class aerobatic displays. This year’s Central Coast AirFest is free for children 11 years old and under.

About Planes of Fame

Founded in California in 1957 by aviation historian Edward T. Maloney, the Planes of Fame Air Museum has worked for decades to preserve aviation history, inspire interest in aviation, educate the public and honor both veterans and the pioneers of aviation. Headquartered in Chino, California, the Planes of Fame Air Museum is expanding to Santa Maria with its SMX Campus, set to open in 2026. To learn more about the Planes of Fame Air Museum, visit PlanesOfFame.org.