Recent Court School Graduate Named First Recipient of Joe Howell Legacy Scholarship

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA — The Santa Barbara County Board of Education presented the first-ever Joe Howell Legacy Scholarship on Thursday, October 9, 2025, to Andrew Jose Garcia Vasquez, 17, a graduate of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools (JCCS) program. The $500 scholarship, established in 2024 in honor of longtime County Board of Education Trustee Joe Howell, supports students and adults pursuing college or career training.

Garcia, who attended SBCEO’s Dos Puertas School, said he plans to attend Allan Hancock College with the hope of becoming a plumber. His long-term goal: to become a skilled tradesman, start his own business, and care for his family.

“At first, I didn’t like school, but I pushed myself,” said Garcia, who thanked his family members and all those in attendance for a brief ceremony held during the regular meeting of the County Board of Education. “My parents always wanted to see me earn my diploma, and I want to make them proud. I wanted to do better and show my younger siblings what’s possible.”

Former trustee Joe Howell, who established the scholarship in 2024 upon retiring after 25 years of board service, said Garcia embodies its purpose – honoring those who “push forward, even when the road isn’t easy.”

“It’s really exciting to see this scholarship come to life,” Howell said. “For 25 years, I served on this Board, and my greatest joy always came from supporting students like Andrew — students who have challenges, overcome them, and pursue their dreams. Andrew: I’m going to call you a pioneer. You are the first person to get this scholarship! It not only honors you, but also all of those who have helped you along the way. I congratulate you and encourage you to keep reaching for your goals.”

In written comments, Amanda Daniels, one of Garcia’s former teachers who nominated him for the scholarship, said he set a new standard for what’s possible at Court School.

“Andrew showed great respect for staff and peers and was always eager to learn,” Daniels wrote. “He has started what I hope becomes a long-lasting legacy of student achievement. We are extremely proud of him.”

Board President Marybeth Carty joined Howell and Superintendent Salcido in presenting Garcia with a framed certificate, check, and bouquet before an audience that included his family and supporters.

County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido closed the ceremony by sharing: “This moment is about more than a scholarship. It’s about belief, persistence, and the promise of what’s ahead.”

About the Joe Howell Legacy Scholarship:

The Joe Howell Legacy Scholarship supports students and adults pursuing college or career training. Awards typically range from $300 to $500 and are given annually, with priority to individuals who have attended or are currently enrolled in SBCEO’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools (JCCS). Scholarships must be used for tuition, books, or materials supporting continuing education.

About Joe Howell:

In 2024, Joe Howell concluded 25 years of service on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education. A champion of education and lifelong learning, Joe has impacted thousands of lives through his work with Computers for Families and Partners in Education, groups that connect students to technology, career training, and mentorships. Joe is admired not only for his community-wide impact but also for his quiet, personal support of individuals. As a county board trustee, Joe personally congratulated every Juvenile Court and Community School graduate with a letter. He was honored as the Person of the Year by the Santa Barbara Foundation in 2023.

About Dos Puertas Schools:

Located in Santa Maria, Dos Puertas is one of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools (JCCS). The school provides a safe, supportive learning environment for students in unique circumstances — including those referred through the court system or alternative education programs.

Dos Puertas offers individualized instruction, small class sizes, and specialized support to help students earn high school diplomas, build job and life skills, and prepare for college or career pathways. The program emphasizes personal growth, responsibility, and connection — opening doors (“dos puertas”) to new opportunities for every student.

Learn more or make a donation to the Joe Howell Legacy Scholarship fund at: sbceo.org/howell-legacy-scholarship