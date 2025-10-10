San Marcos Girls’ Volleyball Clinches Outright Channel League Title With Sweep of Ventura

The San Marcos High girls’ volleyball team began the evening with a Senior Night celebration and left the Thunderhut with an outright Channel League title.

The Royals cruised to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of second-place Ventura on Thursday night, leaving a lasting reminder of their dominance over Channel League competition this season.

Cora Loomer finished with a match-high 14 kills, Samantha Fallon added ten kills and Jordan Schmoller chipped in seven kills. Setter Lila Westmacott spread the ball around nicely on her way to 32 assists.

The visiting Cougars were led by Gigi Scaglia, who finished with 11 kills, seven digs and two blocks.

With the victory San Marcos improves to 24-6 overall and 13-0 in the Channel League. Ventura is now 16-9 overall and 11-2 in Channel League play.