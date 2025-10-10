Santa Barbara City College Launches Three New Certification Pathways in Phys Ed.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – (Oct. 10, 2025) – Santa Barbara City College’s (SBCC) Physical Education Department is proud to announce the launch of three innovative certification pathways designed to meet growing workforce needs in sports, fitness, and healthcare industries: Youth Coaching, Fitness Trainer, and Pre-Sports Medicine. The certifications launched this Fall semester and registration for Spring 2026 begins Friday, Dec. 12.

The new Certificate of Achievement pathways are designed to prepare students with the practical skills, theoretical knowledge, and real-world experience necessary to thrive in today’s competitive job market. Each program emphasizes hands-on learning and provides pathways to employment or continued education.

Youth Coaching Certificate of Achievement (16 units)

The Youth Coaching certificate prepares students to assume coaching roles across various youth sports. Students will gain expertise in coaching techniques, sports psychology, leadership, and sports management, with a focus on creating inclusive, engaging and safe athletic environments. Coursework includes practice planning, injury prevention, conflict resolution, and leadership development, complemented by hands-on work experience opportunities.

Upon completion, students will be able to:

• Analyze roles, responsibilities and styles of coaching.

• Develop risk management plans and enhance communication with diverse athletes.

• Enter the workforce ready to coach or pursue further academic advancement.

Fitness Trainer Certificate of Achievement (16 – 20 units)

The Fitness Trainer certificate is designed to equip students with the competencies needed to succeed in the booming fitness industry. The curriculum covers health and fitness concepts, nutrition, client assessment, program design, and fitness instruction.

Students will also have the opportunity to gain critical internship experience with local fitness businesses, building essential networks and enhancing employability. Graduates will be prepared to sit for Certified Personal Trainer exams and are positioned for strong career prospects in a market projected to grow 14 percent from 2022 to 2032 — far outpacing the national average.

Pre-Sports Medicine Certificate of Achievement (16 units)

The Pre-Sports Medicine certificate offers a foundational education for students interested in allied health careers, including athletic training, physical therapy and chiropractic care.

This program focuses on:

• Practical experience with injury prevention, rehabilitation and emergency response.

• Mastery of medical terminology, orthopedic injury knowledge and basic rehabilitative techniques.

• CPR and First Aid certification, along with work experience opportunities to strengthen employment and academic transfer prospects.

Students will be prepared to assist licensed healthcare providers and have the option to continue their education at a California State University or other universities.

“These new Certificates of Achievement are a vital addition to our credit educational offerings and represent our commitment to providing students with real-world skills, industry connections, and pathways to both immediate employment and further advancement,” said Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. María Villagómez. “Whether preparing to coach athletes, launch a fitness career or support healthcare providers, our students will leave equipped to make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

Open registration for Spring begins Dec. 12 and students may apply/enroll at SBCC.edu/apply.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).