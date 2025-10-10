SDRI’s Taste of the Vine Raises $508,000 to Advance Diabetes Research and Care

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA (October 10, 2025) — Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) proudly celebrates the extraordinary success of its annual Taste of the Vine fundraiser, held at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. This year’s event welcomed 270 guests and raised a record-breaking $508,000, marking a historic milestone in support of SDRI’s mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and clinical care.

Celebrating Santa Barbara’s Best

The evening featured an exclusive VIP Reception and dinner curated by duo catering & events, paired with wines from renowned winemaker Paul Lato. Guests also enjoyed pours from 18 distinguished local purveyors, representing the best of Santa Barbara County, including Drink Ysidro, Future Perfect Wine, GoGi Wines, Grassini Family Vineyards, Grimm’s Bluff Wines, Hand on Heart Wine, LaBarge Winery, Native9 Wines, Potek Winery, Rockets Red Wines, Storm Wines, Story of Soil, Tabalipa Wine Co., tercero wines, The Hilt Estate, Tilden Cocktails, Validation Ale, and Vega Vineyard & Farm. The Trustees, Taste of the Vine Committee, and staff extend a warm and sincere thank you to the local vendors who generously donated in-kind services in support of SDRI’s mission.

Stories that Inspire

A highlight of the evening came when Tamara Free, Taste of the Vine Co-Chair, shared the deeply personal story of her 17-year-old son’s journey with type 1 diabetes. Speaking candidly about the challenges her family has faced, she described the exceptional care, support, and hope SDRI has provided. Her heartfelt message resonated powerfully with attendees—illustrating the real-world impact of SDRI’s work.

A Community United for Change

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support shown by our guests, sponsors, and local partners,” said Wendy Thies Sell, Taste of the Vine Co-Chair and SDRI Board Trustee. “This year’s event was a true testament to the strength and compassion of our community. Together, we are driving meaningful change for those living with diabetes through a dynamic research agenda.”

“This event is about more than fundraising,” added Tamara Free. “It’s about coming together as a community to support local families and ensure that world-class care is available right here in Santa Barbara.”

Impact Beyond the Event

Proceeds from Taste of the Vine directly support SDRI’s innovative research initiatives and community programs, accelerating discoveries that defy the limits of what’s possible in diabetes care. The Trustees, Taste of the Vine Committee, and staff of SDRI extend their deepest gratitude to every attendee, sponsor, volunteer, and partner who made Taste of the Vine 2025 an unforgettable and impactful evening.

For more information, visit sansum.org.

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is a nonprofit organization and center of excellence dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and clinical care. SDRI’s areas of focus include promoting health equity by bridging gaps in healthcare access, advancing women’s health and diabetes management, and conducting impactful clinical trials—all aimed at reducing the daily burden of living with diabetes. Learn more at http://www.sansum.org.