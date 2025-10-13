Alert, Multiple Counties will be Offering FREE Expired Marine Flare collection events in November, 2025!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Alameda County, Del Norte County , West Contra Costa County, Marin County, Santa Cruz County, City of Santa Barbara, Ports of LA and San Diego, the City of Oceanside, and the California Product Stewardship Council have partnered with CalRecycle, California State Parks and Coastal Commission’s California Boating Clean and Green Program to collect expired marine flares and educate residents about marine flare management safety, including the advantages of reusable distress signals, to protect California communities and the local environment.

Residents and boaters berthing their boats in Alameda County, Del Norte County , West Contra Costa County, Marin County, Santa Cruz County, Santa Barbara County, LA County, and San Diego County can take their expired marine flares to their county’s designated marine flare collection events in the fall. Only expired marine flares from residents and boaters berthing their boats in the covered areas will be accepted. No marine flares from commercial craft or an organization nor other forms of household hazardous waste (HHW) will be accepted during the special event. Proof of residence or eligibility is required (i.e., license, registration, or slip fee).

Northern California

West Contra Costa County Cities include: El Cerrito, Hercules, Pinole, San Pablo, Richmond, El Sobrante, Kensington, Crockett, Port Costa, Rodeo, and unincorporated West Contra Costa County.

Wednesday, Oct. 29 – Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Wednesday – Saturday, 9 AM – 4 PM

101 Pittsburg Avenue, Richmond, CA 94801

Del Norte County

Saturday, November 8, 2025 10 AM to 2 PM

1700 State Street, Crescent City, CA 95531

Marin County

Sunday, November 9, 2025, 8 AM to 12 PM

Clipper Yacht Harbor, 310 Harbor Dr, Sausalito, CA

Alameda County

Sunday, November 9, 2025, By Appointment ONLY. 9 AM to 1 PM

Sign-up for an appointment at: http://www.stopwaste.org/marineflares

Santa Cruz County

Sunday, November 9, 2025, 8 AM to 12 PM

425 Brommer Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.

Check and share the NorCal Regional Flier

Southern California

San Diego County

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 8 AM to 12 PM

2210 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106

Los Angeles County

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10 AM to 2 PM

Cabrillo Way Marina, 2293 Miner St, San Pedro, CA 90731

City of Oceanside

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 8 AM to 12 PM

1850 North Harbor Dr. Oceanside, CA 92054

Santa Barbara County

Sunday, November 16, 2025, 8 AM to 12 PM

City of Santa Barbara Waterfront

132-A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Check and share the SoCal Regional Flier

The United States Coast Guard (USGC) requires boaters to carry several unexpired visual distress signals on board, day and night. Pyrotechnic marine flares are a common type of distress signal, but they are explosive and contain toxic chemicals and must be managed as hazardous waste when expired or no longer needed. To assure safety and protect the environment, it is essential to manage single-use pyrotechnic marine flares carefully. Boaters should never throw expired or unneeded flares overboard or in the trash.

Single-use pyrotechnic marine flares expire and must be replaced every 36 to 42 months after their manufacture date and recreational vessels generate about 174,000 pyrotechnic expired marine flares every year, according to the California Expired Marine Flare Working Group estimate in 2011. However, California boaters do not currently have access to an ongoing state-wide disposal program for expired marine flares. To avoid the difficulties of safe disposal for pyrotechnic marine flares, the partners encourage boaters to consider an electronic visual distress signal device (eVDSD) as a reusable, safe and cost-effective alternative to buying the single-use pyrotechnic marine flares.

For more information about expired marine flares visit, dbw.parks.ca.gov/marineflares and to learn more check our podcast about this topic