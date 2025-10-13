Evacuation Warnings Issued for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Major Storm
District Attorney Files Multiple Charges Against Santa Barbara Man for Human Trafficking and Sex Offenses Against Three Minor Female Victims

By Santa Barbara County Office of the District Attorney
Mon Oct 13, 2025 | 6:36pm

Re: People v. Najera
Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Case No. 25CR08446

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., October 13, 2025 – District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that multiple felony charges have been filed against Benito Najera, a 33-year-old resident of Santa Barbara, for human trafficking and sex offenses committed against three separate minors. Mr. Najera is charged with one count of human trafficking of a minor, multiple counts of rape, including rape of an unconscious person, rape of an intoxicated person, and statutory rape, multiple counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Mr. Najera is currently in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he is being held without bail. He was arraigned today in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court. The case will next be in court for preliminary hearing setting on October 20, 2025, in Department 12. Senior Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda will be prosecuting the case.

