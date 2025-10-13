Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Anticipate music and merriment with Santa Barbara Revels and our Harbor Sing! Returning by popular demand, this year’s event takes place on Sunday, October 26th at 4:00 pm at Deep Sea Tasting Room, 217 Stearns Wharf, with gorgeous views overlooking the Santa Barbara Harbor. In the tradition of Revels’ popular Pub Sings, at which anyone and everyone is invited to join in some rollicking music-making, our Harbor Sing is designed for singing, clapping, and laughing, as we highlight traditional tunes, folk songs, and sea shanties, plus everyone’s Irish favorites. Enjoy premium wines, savory snacks and a beautiful sunset alongside enthusiastic companions. With Revels Music Director Dauri Kennedy.

As we settle into Fall and look toward Winter, Santa Barbara Revels encourages everyone to celebrate the changing seasons. Our Harbor Sing helps to set the stage for our upcoming Winter Solstice show, The Christmas Revels: The Celestial Fools – A Magical Winter’s Tale, playing at the Lobero Theatre on December 20th through 21st

Join us at the Deep Sea Tasting Room for a chance to carouse, sing along, and enjoy good music and good company. Tickets are available at SBRevels.simpletix.com for $25, and the price includes a songbook and a terrific time. As we at Revels say, “Join us and be joyous!” For more information, visit our Facebook page, facebook.com/SantaBarbaraRevels; our website, http://www.santabarbararevels.org