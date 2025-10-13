Evacuation Warnings Issued for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Major Storm

I’ve just witnessed coverage of the sickening sight of federal officers beating, tear-gassing and pepper spraying and even shooting American citizens on the streets of the Chicago region, and other areas.

In my 81 years I have never been more angry with and disgusted by an American president as I am with the current one and his collaborators.

In time the truth behind the lies, the hate, and the blatant corruption will, of course, be revealed. It will lead to the downfall and, with luck, the hand of justice for these mortals without morals.

But we will be left to wonder forever, could this have been avoided?

